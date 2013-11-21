Air Asia aircraft model 9M-AQB is seen on track at Low Cost Carrier Terminal (LCCT) airport at Sepang outside Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Samsul Said

KUALA LUMPUR Shares of AirAsia Bhd (AIRA.KL) shed as much as 1.9 percent on Thursday after reporting a 77.5 percent drop in third-quarter earnings.

AirAsia, which saw earnings slump due to foreign exchange losses on borrowings and pressure to cut fares, fell as low as 2.46 ringgit in early trade. Its biggest rival, Malaysian Airline System (MAS) MASM.KL, was unchanged at 31.5 sen.

As of Wednesday's close, AirAsia's shares were down 9.8 percent so far this year compared with a 2.7 percent fall for MAS shares.

