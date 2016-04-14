New York restaurant brings rapper Tupac's cafe vision to life
NEW YORK A restaurant in New York has temporarily brought to life an eatery envisioned by Tupac Shakur, coinciding with the late rapper's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
PARIS - A lucky Chinese couple won an unusual, underwater sleepover -- in a clear, cylinder-shaped room submerged in a 10-metre (33-foot) deep aquarium surrounded by 35 swimming sharks.
The contest, which was sponsored by the Paris Aquarium and the holiday home and rental website Airbnb to teach the winners and their guests about sharks, was not for the weak or faint-hearted.
Di Tang, a 27-year-old history student from Xian, China, described the experience as magical.
"I think I will not be able to sleep," she said. "I will take advantage of the whole night to watch the sharks."
The structure, which was tested in the Mediterranean, was open to competition winner for three nights and will now be turned into a research hub.
ATHENS Documenta, one of Europe's most important modern art exhibitions, opens in Athens on Saturday, the first time in its history it is being held outside the German city of Kassel.