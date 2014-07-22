Caterpillar seeks ex-U.S. attorney general's help over govt probe
Caterpillar Inc has tapped former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to help the company address an ongoing government investigation of its import and export practices.
PARIS Airbus has carried out a high-speed rejected take-off test for its new A350 airliner, the planemaker said on Tuesday.
The test is a key step towards European safety certification which industry sources expect in late August or early September.
Airbus plans to deliver its first carbon-composite jetliner to Qatar Airways by the end of the year.
The braking trial is one of the costliest tests in the certification process and involves directing maximum energy to a set of worn-out brakes, causing an orange glow and smoke as the brakes reach a temperature of 1,400 degrees Celsius.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)
WASHINGTON Japan's industry minister said on Thursday he had agreed with the U.S. energy and commerce secretaries to share information on developments involving Toshiba Corp and its troubled U.S. nuclear affiliate, Westinghouse Electric Co., Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.
BERLIN Carmakers and suppliers gave widely differing timelines for the introduction of self-driving vehicles on Thursday, showing the uncertainties surrounding the technology as well as a split between cautious established players and bullish new entrants.