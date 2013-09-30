U.S. authorities raid Caterpillar's Illinois facilities
CHICAGO Federal law enforcement officials searched three facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc on Thursday, prompting a sharp sell-off in the company's stock.
SEVILLE Europe's political and defense industry leaders must be realistic with schedules and funding for future military programs, EADS EAD.PA chief executive said, as the firm started delivering its A400M transporters after years of delays.
The company will also work to find solutions given the economic difficulties faced by its customers, its chief executive Tom Enders said on Monday at a ceremony to celebrate the first delivery of the plane to France.
The first A400M was delivered to France on August 1 and Enders said more deliveries to Turkey and France were poised to happen in the coming weeks.
The troop carrier was conceived in the 1980s to meet a looming shortfall in military transport capacity among seven European NATO nations: Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; editing by Kate Holton)
CHICAGO Federal law enforcement officials searched three facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc on Thursday, prompting a sharp sell-off in the company's stock.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday, led by financial stocks, while Caterpillar shares dropped following news that federal officials searched its Illinois facilities.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to near a 44-year low last week, pointing to further tightening of the labor market even as economic growth appears to have remained moderate in the first quarter.