HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
PARIS European aircraft maker Airbus EAD.PA on Thursday said leasing company Avolon had signed a firm order for 20 A320neo planes in a deal worth $1.9 billion at list prices.
Avolon had originally announced a commitment for 15 of the aircraft in July at the Farnborough Airshow.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
BRUSSELS An EU court agreed with United Parcel Service on Tuesday that the EU had wrongly blocked its takeover of Dutch peer TNT four years ago, potentially allowing the world's largest package delivery company to sue regulators for damages.