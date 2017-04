A flight test engineer holds an Airbus Group flag after the first flight of the Airbus A320neo (New Engine Option) in Colomiers near Toulouse, southwestern France, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Employees work on the fuselage of an A320 airplane at the Airbus A320 Family final assembly line in Tianjin, China, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Employees talk each other as they work on the fuselage of an A320 plane at Airbus A320 family final assembly line in Tianjin, China, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Airbus' A320 planes are parked near the Airbus A320 family final assembly line in Tianjin, China, March 1, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING China's aviation market, the world's second largest, will need 5,400 airplanes over the next 20 years, Airbus said in a document provided to media on Tuesday.

The document was provided ahead of a ground-breaking ceremony in Tianjin for the Airbus A330 completion and delivery center.

(Reporting By Fang Yan and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)