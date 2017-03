PARIS Airbus, Europe's largest aerospace group, plans to sell its engineering unit Cimpa, French financial daily Les Echos said on Wednesday.

The paper said Cimpa, which employs 940 staff and had 2012 sales of 100 million euros ($136 million), was no longer a strategic asset for the group.

Airbus was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Holmes)