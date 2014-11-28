Neiman Marcus says exploring alternatives, including sale
Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group Ltd LLC [NMRCUS.UL] said on Tuesday it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.
PARIS Airbus Group (AIR.PA) said on Friday it had sold about 8 percent of Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA) back to the French planemaker in an off-market deal worth 794 million euros.
Coupled with plans by Dassault to cancel 9 percent of treasury shares held partly as a result of this deal, the operation will reduce Airbus's stake in Dassault Aviation from 46.3 percent to 42.1 percent, the two companies said in separate statements.
Airbus said it had sold the shares in a block trade for 980 euros per share.
Airbus pledged its "best efforts" to sell up to a further 10 percent of Dassault Aviation by June 30, 2015, using one or more placements in which Dassault Aviation would be offered half of each slice sold, up to a limit of 5 percent of its capital.
LONDON/PARIS An activist hedge fund has said it objects to plans by Walt Disney to take full control of debt-laden Paris theme park operator Euro Disney , according to a letter seen by Reuters.
LONDON Unilever CEO Paul Polman said there should be a level playing field for companies facing takeover bids such as Kraft Heinz's failed $143 billion attempt to buy the Anglo-Dutch company, the FT reported on Tuesday.