BERLIN The Europe-wide process of defense industry consolidation will continue to completion in coming years, Airbus (AIR.PA) chief executive Tom Enders said on Tuesday, adding that governments needed to harmonize export rules to facilitate this.

"Most of the defense industry is European, and those areas that are not yet (consolidating) Europe-wide will consolidate in coming years," he told a business forum in Berlin, adding that the governments that wanted this to happen would need to harmonize their export rules.

"We cannot just have German export rules and French export rules and Spanish," he said. "We need EU rules."

