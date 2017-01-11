Alcoa revenue tops estimates, sees higher aluminum demand
Alcoa Corp reported higher-than-expected revenue in its first quarterly results after the metals company split into two in November, helped partly by a rise in alumina prices.
TOULOUSE Airbus (AIR.PA) is expecting a smoother flow of aircraft production in 2017, the planemaker's chief executive said on Wednesday, after the company reported a record number of deliveries in December.
Airbus delivered a record 111 aircraft in December, with the last-minute surge allowing it to meet its delivery target for 2016 after supply chain problems hampered the planemaker earlier in the year.
"Don't go fast to the conclusion that this year we will maintain this delivery [rate] across 2017. We don't intend to deliver 1,200 aircraft," Fabrice Bregier told a news conference on Wednesday.
"We will see for December 2017. But I hope we will not have to strike another record and that we will be a bit smoother during the year," he said, adding that the first six months of 2016 had been unusually difficult from a production perspective.
Problems with engines for the A320neo were one of the issues during 2016. Bregier said the Pratt & Whitney (UTX.N) engines were now working well, but added: "That doesn't mean they don't need to be improved."
On the wide-body A350 plane, which experienced delays due to cabin issues, Bregier said he believed the program was largely de-risked and that reliability should rise to above 99 percent in one year.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
TOKYO/WASHINGTON Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.