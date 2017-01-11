Alcoa revenue tops estimates, sees higher aluminum demand
Alcoa Corp reported higher-than-expected revenue in its first quarterly results after the metals company split into two in November, helped partly by a rise in alumina prices.
TOULOUSE Planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) is expecting to deliver more than 700 aircraft in 2017, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Airbus delivered a record 688 planes in 2016 after a last-minute rush to produce planes in December and said it expects a smoother production rate in 2017.
"We will continue to ramp up. As of today, we will be above 700 deliveries," Fabrice Bregier said when asked about expected deliveries for 2017, adding a more precise figure would be given when parent Airbus Group reports results on February 22.
Responding to concerns of slowing orders, sales chief John Leahy said any order deferrals were manageable because the planemaker had a large backlog.
"Right now we are overbooked and if I don't get some deferrals someone will be unhappy," he said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
TOKYO/WASHINGTON Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.