Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
PARIS Airbus Group (AIR.PA) is making good progress in the sale of its defense electronics activities, a top executive said on Thursday.
In December, Airbus Group said it was on the verge of selecting a final candidate and expected a decision by the end of the month. Sources familiar with the talks estimate the value of the assets at around 1 billion euros.
"It is progressing well," Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Marwan Lahoud, who is in charge of the negotiations, told Reuters when asked if a deal had been reached.
People familiar with the matter said Airbus Group (AIR.PA) had shortlisted Carlyle (CG.O) and KKR (KKR.N) after two U.S. buyout groups put in significantly higher offers.
None of the players involved agreed to comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Geert De Clercq)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.