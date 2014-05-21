Futures up on Fed's dovish rate-hike outlook
U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year, but indicated it was in no hurry to increase the pace of tightening.
BERLIN European aerospace and defense group Airbus (AIR.PA) has agreed with labor representatives to avoid forced redundancies in Germany until the end of 2016, it said on Wednesday.
Airbus is cutting the equivalent of around 5,300 jobs in total as part of a restructuring of its defense and space activities, with Germany to bear the brunt of the job cuts.
The agreement, which covers around 2,550 employees in Germany, was communicated to employees on Wednesday morning, an Airbus spokesman told Reuters.
Measures that will be used to avoid compulsory redundancies include early retirement and moving staff internally, the spokesman added.
Airbus is negotiating with works councils in each of the countries that are affected by the cuts including France, Spain and Britain.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by William Hardy)
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it would refer Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of European pay-TV group Sky to regulators to decide if the deal was in the public interest.