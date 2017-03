TOULOUSE, France Lessor Air Lease Corp will be the launch customer for a new longer-range version of Airbus' A321neo jet, the planemaker said on Tuesday.

ALC is ordering 30 of the single-aisle aircraft, which aims to fill a gap left by Boeing Co's 757 jetliner, a long-range single-aisle jet that is no longer in production.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)