Swatch Group seeing strong demand so far in 2017: CEO
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
BERLIN Airbus (AIR.PA) is running more flights on its new A350 wide-body plane to test for "very minor issues" ahead of handing over the plane to launch operator Qatar Airways, the head of the program said on Thursday.
Airbus on Wednesday said the ceremony planned for Saturday to deliver the jet to Qatar Airways had been postponed, without giving a new date.
"We planned 10 days for the delivery process. It was perhaps a little bit optimistic knowing it was the very first aircraft," Didier Evrard, head of the A350 program told investors.
He said Airbus had already carried out three extra flights and still had two or three more to do.
He said though that he was confident the plane would be delivered before the end of the year.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.
MUNICH Lufthansa announced a higher than expected 2017 profit target on Thursday, saying a rebound in demand in the United States and Asia and a breakthrough pay deal with pilots had improved its prospects.
SYDNEY Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd plans to cut the cost of middle and senior management roles at its Hong Kong head office by 30 percent, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, a day after the airline reported its first annual loss since 2008.