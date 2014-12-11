BERLIN Airbus (AIR.PA) is running more flights on its new A350 wide-body plane to test for "very minor issues" ahead of handing over the plane to launch operator Qatar Airways, the head of the program said on Thursday.

Airbus on Wednesday said the ceremony planned for Saturday to deliver the jet to Qatar Airways had been postponed, without giving a new date.

"We planned 10 days for the delivery process. It was perhaps a little bit optimistic knowing it was the very first aircraft," Didier Evrard, head of the A350 program told investors.

He said Airbus had already carried out three extra flights and still had two or three more to do.

He said though that he was confident the plane would be delivered before the end of the year.

