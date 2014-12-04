Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
DUBAI Qatar Airways will receive Airbus' (AIR.PA) newest plane, the A350 jetliner, on Dec. 13, the Gulf carrier said in a statement on Thursday.
The aircraft is the first of the 80 jets ordered by Qatar Airways, making it the first airline to receive Airbus' new wide-body long-haul jet.
The A350 is made with carbon composite fuselage and is a direct competitor to Boeing's (BA.N) composite 787 Dreamliner.
Qatar Airways said it would first deploy the jet for commercial service on the Frankfurt route from January 2015.
The aircraft will enter commercial service on Jan. 15, according to the airline's online reservations system.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon, Tim Hepher; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and Andrew Callus)
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.