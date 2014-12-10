BERLIN Airbus (AIR.PA) expects its adjusted operating profit to remain flat year-on-year in 2016, presentation slides published on the aerospace and defence group's website showed.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before one-offs will return to growth in 2017, the slides showed, which were posted as part of Airbus's investor day on Wednesday.

"We expect to meet our profitability guidance for 2015, but cash generation will be challenging short to mid-term as we continue to build our position, and innovate in commercial market," Chief Executive Tom Enders said at the event.

He also said he expected the group to further reduce its production rate of A330 aircraft in 2016, in addition to plans to cut the rate to nine a month from 10 in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The production cut will hit both revenues and profits, he said.

(The story corrects spelling of CEO's name in third paragraph.)

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)