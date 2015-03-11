Amazon clinches deal to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com
DUBAI Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
PARIS Airbus Helicopters is in the final stages of talks that could land it a contract worth at least $3 billion for the development and production of military and civil helicopters in South Korea, French media said on Wednesday.
The Airbus Group division is sole in the running in talks with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), the main South Korean procurement consortium, after other contenders Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron and AgustaWestland of the Finmeccanica group were ditched, La Tribune.fr and Les Echos.fr websites said.
According to La Tribune.fr, the deal could also involve the export of 600 helicopers to South Korea, which would boost the total value of the contract to $10 billion.
Airbus Helicopters could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Writing by Dominique Vidalon)
DUBAI Amazon.com has agreed to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com, thwarting a last minute bid by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar's Emaar Malls .
LONDON Initial public offerings (IPOs) by companies based in Britain have raised $1.53 billion so far in 2017, a 28 percent decline on last year and the lowest year-to-date total since 2012 as Britain prepares to leave the EU, Thomson Reuters data shows.