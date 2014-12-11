PARIS Shares in Airbus (AIR.PA) fell as much as 4.5 percent in early trade on Thursday, adding to their drop in the previous session after the planemaker's profit forecast disappointed investors.

Airbus predicted flat profits in 2016, surprising investors who had expected new and recently upgraded models to start boosting results that year.

The stock tumbled 10.4 percent on Wednesday - its biggest one-day drop in more than six years - representing a wipeout in the company's market value of 3.9 billion euros ($4.8 billion), roughly the price of a dozen Airbus A380 jumbo jets.

On the second day of its investor presentation on Thursday, the focus for the planemaker will be on the outlook for the A330 and the slow-selling A380.

Some analysts and traders were of the view that the sell-off was overdone, but they noted additional investor concerns that falling oil prices will reduce airlines' incentive to buy new, more fuel efficient aircraft.

"We believe the drivers for long term margin expansion at Airbus Commercial are still in place. However, further downside risks to A330 production rates/pricing and worries over the impact of low oil prices on aircraft replacement demand could potentially weigh on market sentiment," said Citi in a morning note.

UBS raised its earnings forecasts by 2 percent for 2015, but cut it by 5 percent for 2016, 15 percent for 2017, and 10 percent for 2018.

(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Andrew Callus)