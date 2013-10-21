Perrigo sells Tysabri royalty stream, delays annual report
Drugmaker Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday it agreed to sell the royalty stream from its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri to privately held Royalty Pharma for up to $2.85 billion.
MEXICO CITY Mexico's VivaAerobus expects its order for 52 Airbus A320-family jets from Airbus EAD.PA to be completed in 2021, VivaAerobus Chief Executive Officer Juan Carlos Zuazua said on Monday.
Zuazua said the airline has an option for 40 more aircraft, but did not immediately provide more details.
(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)
LONDON/FRANKFURT The London Stock Exchange has all but ended a planned merger with Deutsche Boerse to create Europe's biggest exchange, which had faced growing opposition since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian companies and their Saudi Arabian counterparts signed on Tuesday preliminary agreements for seven deals worth more than $2 billion, as the oil-rich gulf nation seeks to build ties and investment opportunities in Asia.