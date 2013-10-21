MEXICO CITY Mexico's VivaAerobus expects its order for 52 Airbus A320-family jets from Airbus EAD.PA to be completed in 2021, VivaAerobus Chief Executive Officer Juan Carlos Zuazua said on Monday.

Zuazua said the airline has an option for 40 more aircraft, but did not immediately provide more details.

(Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento)