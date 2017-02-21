PARIS Airbus announces annual results on Wednesday for the first time since beginning the implementation of an internal merger designed to simplify the company by combining the European planemaker with its parent Airbus Group, formerly known as EADS.

The company took the first step with a unified headquarters and single brand in January and will formalize the corporate changes in the summer after consultations with unions and shareholder approval to change the name of its listed entity.

Under the merger civil planemaker Airbus will absorb the parent group together with its broader defense and space assets.

Following is an outline of the old and new structures.

OLD STRUCTURE

-------------

AIRBUS GROUP SE (AIR.PA>(formerly EADS NV)

Listed vehicle, based in the Netherlands

AIRBUS GROUP SAS**

Operational parent company

Chief Executive - Tom Enders

Three main subsidiaries:

AIRBUS SAS

Civil planemaking

Chief Executive - Fabrice Bregier

AIRBUS DEFENSE AND SPACE

Military fixed-wing aircraft, space systems

Chief Executive - Dirk Hoke

AIRBUS HELICOPTERS

Civil and military helicopters

Chief Executive - Guillaume Faury

NEW STRUCTURE

-------------

AIRBUS SE (AIR.PA)(formerly AIRBUS GROUP SE)

Listed vehicle, based in the Netherlands

AIRBUS SAS

The new mainstay of the business, controlling civil planemaking and no longer a division, instead becoming the parent of the group's two other businesses.

Chief Executive - Tom Enders

Chief Operating Officer - Fabrice Bregier

Two main subsidiaries:

AIRBUS DEFENCE AND SPACE

Military fixed-wing aircraft, space systems

Chief Executive - Dirk Hoke

AIRBUS HELICOPTERS

Civil and military helicopters

Chief Executive - Guillaume Faury

(**Airbus Group SAS was formerly known as EADS France, the vehicle for the original 2000 merger that created EADS)

