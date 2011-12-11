PARIS Dec 11 A U.S. move to ask the World
Trade Organization for permission to impose trade sanctions on
Airbus, after rejecting a European Union plan to
eliminate subsidies, is "excessive and premature", France's
Trade Minister said on Sunday.
The U.S. said on Friday it would ask the WTO to impose
sanctions that could total $7 billion to $10 billion annually,
marking a low point in the world's biggest trade dispute,
largely centered on European aid for the Airbus A350 aircraft.
"This reaction is excessive and premature," a statement from
Trade Minister Pierre Lellouche's office said.
"In any case, the U.S. can neither determine unilaterally if
the European Union has put into action the conclusions of the
Airbus (compliance) panel, nor is it allowed by the WTO to
impose sanctions."
An end to the battle over aircraft subsidies could be some
way off and a negotiated settlement may be the most likely
outcome.
The EU has its own case against U.S. support for Boeing
, and resolving that will be part of the final mix.
But U.S. officials exploited a tactical advantage derived
from the fact the WTO has already issued a final ruling in the
U.S. case against Airbus subsidies, while the EU case against
Boeing subsidies is pending.
"We are very confident with regard to the outcome of this
(EU) case ... for which the conclusions should be released
soon," Lellouche said.
The transatlantic aircraft dispute is the world's largest
trade fight, affecting more than 100,000 jobs in an airplane
market worth more than $2 trillion.
In early December, the EU presented a plan to comply with a
WTO appellate body ruling against European government support
for Airbus in a case brought by Washington in 2004.
(Reporting By John Irish; Editing by David Hulmes)