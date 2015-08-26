An Airbus A380, the world's largest jetliner paticipates in flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2015. Picture taken June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) is delaying the delivery of Russian carrier Transaero Airline's (TAER.MM) first A380 superjumbo, an Airbus spokeswoman said on Wednesday, as the recession-hit Russian economy dents travel demand in the region.

"The contract is still in place," the spokeswoman said. "We are looking at rescheduling the delivery of the first plane, which was planned for this year."

She added that there were no details of the new delivery schedule.

Bloomberg had earlier cited an Airbus executive as saying the delivery delay was no big surprise given the turbulence in the Russian market.

Transaero has ordered four of the superjumbos.

The Airbus spokeswoman said the delay would not affect Airbus' plans to breakeven on the A380 program this year.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)