PARIS/DUBAI Vietnamese low-cost airline VietJet is in talks to buy passenger jets from European plane maker Airbus EAD.PA, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The talks coincide with a visit to France by Vietnam's prime minister this week. The airline is, however, also open to a deal with U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N), one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Julien Ponthus in Paris, Praveen Menon in Dubai)