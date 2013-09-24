HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
PARIS/DUBAI Vietnamese low-cost airline VietJet is in talks to buy passenger jets from European plane maker Airbus EAD.PA, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The talks coincide with a visit to France by Vietnam's prime minister this week. The airline is, however, also open to a deal with U.S. rival Boeing (BA.N), one of the sources said.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.