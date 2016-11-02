Dollar recoups losses, shares lower as banks weigh
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
HONG KONG The U.S. Export Import bank may win legal approval to resume export financing for Boeing Co (BA.N) passenger jets as early as December, a senior official at the agency said on Wednesday.
The bank, which provides financing for many U.S. exporters, is currently unable to agree new business for large jets because only two of the five seats on its board are filled, not enough to approve deals over $10 million.
Robert Roy, vice president of EXIM's transportation division, told financiers in Hong Kong that there were indications that legal changes needed to reopen the system of jet financing, opposed by some conservatives, could happen soon.
"We are pretty certain that in December, we will be able to meet with a quorum of two," he told the Airline Economics conference, adding that he had three to four transactions waiting to be considered as soon as the changes were adopted.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)
LONDON The dollar extended its recovery against a basket of other currencies on Friday, while banks dragged European shares slightly lower following underwhelming results from Swiss major UBS.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the White House next month, an official in the Trump administration said on Thursday.
KUALA LUMPUR Saudi Aramco's decision to shelve a plan to partner with Malaysia's state oil company threatens the country's ambitious plans for an oil and gas processing hub, which it may struggle to keep on course if it cannot find another foreign investor.