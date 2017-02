DENVER The Air Force charged three cadets in Colorado on Thursday with sexual misconduct against women, including one who was accused of rape, an Air Force statement said.

Another of the men was charged with aggravated sexual assault and the third man was accused of abusive sexual contact, the statement said. The alleged misconduct in each of the three cases is unrelated, the Air Force said.

(Reporting by Keith Coffman: Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Cynthia Johnston)