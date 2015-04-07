Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at the Charles de Gaulle International Airport in Roissy, near Paris on the second week of a strike by Air France pilots September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS Air France (AIRF.PA) will cancel 40 percent of medium-haul flights on Wednesday due to an air traffic controllers' strike, the domestic French network of Air France-KLM said on Tuesday.

The airline also warned of "major traffic disruption" and last-minute cancellations on its short-haul operations at Paris Orly and other French airports.

Two thirds of short-haul Orly flights and 40 percent of flights to and from other French airports operated by its HOP! Air France unit will be canceled, it said in a statement.

It said almost all long-haul flights would be unaffected.

France's civil aviation authority said controllers had notified it of plans to strike on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The SANCTA controllers' union said in a blog posting that it was protesting about "imprecise" offers from state employers regarding work conditions and retirement plans.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher. Editing by Jane Merriman)