PARIS Air France said on Thursday that 20-30 percent of its flights would be canceled due to a pilots strike, which is set to start the day after the Euro 2016 soccer tournament kicks off in France.

Chief Executive Officer Frederic Gagey said he anticipated a similar number of flight cancellations for the remainder of the four-day walkout over pay curbs.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Laurence Frost)