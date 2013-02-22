Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in second half of 2018: CEO
MANAMA Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Monday.
PARIS Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) expects to sign a definitive order for a long-delayed purchase of Airbus EAD.PA A350 long-range jets "during 2013", Chief Executive Jean-Cyril Spinetta told a news conference on Friday.
Air France Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac had said last month that it hoped to complete the purchase by the end of March.
"The contract is still being negotiated with Airbus," Spinetta said. "It should be signed during 2013."
Air France-KLM placed the provisional $7 billion order for 25 wide-bodied A350-900 passenger jets in September 2011 at the same time as ordering 25 Boeing (BA.N) 787 Dreamliners, a deal which has since been confirmed.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
LONDON A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.
DUBLIN Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group [ARDGR.UL] launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.