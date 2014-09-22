Wall Street bonuses may show first uptick since 2009, firm says
Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.
PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday proposals by Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) management to end a strike by pilots were reasonable.
"The management has made proposals that seem reasonable to me," Valls said. "For France's image, for the image of the company and its future ... it is time that a solution is found. This strike must end as quickly as possible."
(Reporting By Alexander Ratz; writing by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Callus)
BERLIN The German government plans to buy six Lockheed Martin C-130J military transport planes for around 900 million euros ($966 million) starting in 2019 under a joint operating agreement with France, German government documents show.
Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.