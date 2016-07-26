WASHINGTON The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Tuesday it is accepting public comments on an application for sale of assets it required for approving a merger of industrial gas suppliers Air Liquide (AIRP.PA) and U.S. peer Airgas.

The FTC approved the $13.4 billion merger in May. The agency said in a statement that it will decide after Aug. 25 on American Air Liquide Holdings Inc's application to sell to Aspen Air U.S. Corp its assets related to production of bulk liquid carbon dioxide at facilities in Galva and Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler)