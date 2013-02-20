NEW DELHI The chairman of India's state carrier Air India AIN.UL said on Wednesday that Boeing Co (BA.N) is hopeful of getting their Dreamliner aircraft back in service by early April.

"They said that these planes should start flying again from early April. They can't be sure but they are hopeful," Rohit Nandan said.

Boeing's 50 Dreamliners in service have been grounded since mid-January following two incidents involving battery problems.

Air India has six Dreamliners and has ordered 21 more. The issue of the airline seeking compensation from Boeing for the jet's glitches would be taken up once the aircraft are flying again, Nandan said.

