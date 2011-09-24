Indiana-based Frontier Airlines plans to lay off more than 200 workers in Wisconsin in November as the commercial carrier dramatically reduces service to the Milwaukee airport.

Frontier filed a mass layoff notice on Friday with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, saying it would cut 213 jobs in Milwaukee, effective November 14.

Frontier, a subsidiary of Republic Airways, said earlier this month it planned to suspend nonstop service from Milwaukee to six destinations, including Des Moines, Cleveland and Minneapolis, and to reduce service to a number of other destinations, including Kansas City.

