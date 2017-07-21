FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2017 / 6:17 PM / in a day

Alitalia gets some 10 non-binding offers for the airline: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An airplane of Alitalia approaches to land at Fiumicino international airport in Rome, central Italy, May 3, 2017.Max Rossi/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Struggling Italian airline has received about ten non-binding offers for the company, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The deadline for the company to receive non-binding offers was 6 p.m. (1600 GMT).

Separately, the company said in a statement that its administrators would inform the industry ministry of the terms of the tender by the end of next week.

A source said that after that, the tender will be open to any other interested parties.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Philip Pullella

