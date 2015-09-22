LONDON The following table shows the percentage of planned jet fuel consumption hedged by European airlines to protect themselves against price fluctuations, and the baseline price.
The figures are based on company quarterly and annual results or company statements.
Company Disclosure Period Hedging Price
date percentage
Aer Lingus 29/07/2015 Q2 2015 90 $856/tonne
Q3 2015 89 $808/tonne
Q4 2015 89 $769/tonne
FY 2015 89 $830/tonne
FY 2016 38 $758/tonne
Air France KLM 24/07/2015 Q3 2015 75 $563/tonne
Q4 2015 76 $578/tonne
EasyJet (EZJ.L) 30/06/2015 3 months to 30 83 $878/tonne
September 2015
Full year to 88 $922/tonne
Sept 2015
Full year to 80 $844/tonne
Sept 2016
Flybe (FLYB.L) 10/06/2015 Full year to 70 $919/tonne
Mar 2016
IAG* (ICAG.L) 31/07/2015 Q3 2015 85 n/a
Q4 2015 88 n/a
Q1 2016 63 n/a
Q2 2016 46 n/a
Q3 2016 35 n/a
Q4 2016 27 n/a
Lufthansa 30/07/2015 Full year 2015 79 $727/tonne
Q1 2015 79 $744/tonne
Q2 2015 78 $732/tonne
Q3 2015 80 $717/tonne
Q4 2015 80 $714/tonne
Full year 2016 69 $710/tonne
Norwegian Air 17/09/2015 September - Dec 23 n/a
Full year 2016 28 n/a
Ryanair (RYA.I) 10/09/2015 Full year 2016 90 $910/tonne
Full year 2017 70 $657/tonne
SAS (SAS.ST) 08/09/2015 Aug-Oct 2015 83 $600-$700/
Nov 15 - Jan 16 81 $600-$700/
Feb-Apr 2016 71 $600-$700/
May-Jul 2016 54 $600-$700/
Aug-Oct 2016 53 $600-$700/
Nov 16-Jan 17 18 $600-$700/
Wizz (WIZZ.L) Full Year 2016 69 $785-804/t
Full Year 2017 61 $672-676/t
* Includes British Airways, Iberia, Vueling
($1 = 0.8969 euro)
