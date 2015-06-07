Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
MIAMI Brazilian-Colombian investor German Efromovich, bidding for indebted Portuguese carrier TAP, says there are good synergies between the airline and his Avianca carrier.
"It's another airline, it means more growth for us," Efromovich told Reuters on the sidelines of the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) annual meeting in Miami.
"We have all kinds of synergies, the same alliance, the same fleet."
The Portuguese government on Friday received improved offers for TAP from the two bidding consortia and said it would take five days to analyze the bids.
Challenging Efromovich is a holding company including American-Brazilian aviation investor, David Neeleman, founder of U.S. airline JetBlue and the CEO of Azul Brazilian Airlines.
Efromovich said he couldn't comment on the details of the bid itself as the process is confidential. He made the only bid for TAP in a failed attempt to sell the airline in 2012.
"I am optimistic by nature," he said, when asked whether he was confiding of winning the bidding contest.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration and the Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that the bankruptcy of Toshiba Corp's U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric Co does not lead to U.S. technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands, a U.S. official said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO Even with the U.S. economy boasting impressive job growth and domestic equity markets near record highs, a fragmented recovery has left many states struggling to close budget deficits nearly a decade after the 2008 financial crisis.