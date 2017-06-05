Cindy weakens to a tropical depression: NHC
Storm Cindy has weakened into a tropical depression but continues to bring heavy rains, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday.
CANCUN, Mexico A United Nations representative urged global airline leaders on Monday not to weaken their commitment to curbing emissions, despite a U.S. decision to exit the separate Paris climate pact.
"We need to promote implementation of this historic agreement," Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu, president of the International Civil Aviation Organization, told leaders at the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
BEIJING China must show patience in its "long war" against widespread soil pollution, the environment ministry said this week, with the country facing a clean-up bill that could reach as high as 1 trillion yuan ($146.39 billion).
LOS ANGELES Four people, including a homeless person and two hikers, have died from the record-breaking heat in the U.S. Southwest, media reports said, where triple-digit temperatures have driven residents indoors and canceled airline flights.