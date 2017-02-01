Workers transport luggages near Afriqiyah Airways planes parked at Tripoli International Airport in Libya, December 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Global air freight demand ended 2016 with strong December growth of 9.8 percent, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday but warned that protectionist measures could hamper world trade.

“In terms of demand, 2016 was a good year for air cargo. That was boosted by solid year-end performance. Looking ahead, strong export orders are good news. But there are headwinds. The most significant is stagnant world trade which also faces the risk of protectionist measures," said IATA Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac.

December demand in Europe rose 16.4 percent and in Africa it grew by 13.6 percent.

Full-year demand rose 3.8 percent with gains in all regions except Latin America.

Available capacity rose by 3.2 percent in December, IATA said.

