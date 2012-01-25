Jan 25 US Airways Group LCC.N confirmed on Wednesday that it hired advisers to explore a deal with bankrupt carrier American Airlines but said consolidation was no longer "imperative" for the industry's health.

The news came the same day US Airways and Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter profits, buoyed by higher ticket prices and curtailed capacity.

US Airways hired Barclays Capital, Millstein & Co and Latham & Watkins to explore its options related to American parent AMR Corp, which filed for bankruptcy in November, US Airways Chief Executive Doug Parker said during a conference call.

"We expect AMR will remain in bankruptcy and we anticipate that we and our advisers will be studying the situation for quite some time," Parker, a long-time advocate of consolidation to cure the industry's ills, told analysts and reporters.

People familiar with the matter have said US Airways and Delta are each exploring a merger with AM. Private equity firm TPG Capital TPG.UL is also considering a deal.

During a separate earnings call, Delta declined to comment on industry consolidation or a possible deal with AMR Corp.

The airline industry is two years into a recovery aided by capacity cuts and higher fares after a decade-long downturn that cascaded into a series of bankruptcies and airline mergers.

Parker pointed to the flurry of recent large-scale airline mergers as evidence that industry is no longer as fragmented as it was in the middle of the last decade.

In 2010, United Airlines and Continental Airlines combined to form United Continental, while Delta bought Northwest Airlines in 2008.

Shares of both airlines shot up on the New York Stock Exchange. Delta shares rose more than 6 percent, while US Airways stock jumped more than 17 percent.

TROUNCING ESTIMATES

US Airways and Delta reported fourth-quarter results that trounced analyst expectations as higher ticket prices helped offset a surge in fuel prices.

Executives pointed to strong travel demand in early 2012 while underscoring the need to keep costs in check. Delta said it wanted to keep its nonfuel costs on par with 2010 levels.

"The biggest challenge we face in 2012 is stemming the cost creep we have seen over the last few years," Delta Chief Financial Officer Hank Halter said in a memo to employees.

US Airways spent $3.4 billion on aircraft fuel and related taxes in 2011, up 41.4 percent from 2010. Had fuel prices in 2011 remained on par with 2010 levels, US Airways fuel expenses would have been $1.2 billion lower.

Delta's earnings of 45 cents per share before special items beat the analysts' average estimate of 38 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

US Airways reported an adjusted profit of 13 cents per share, surpassing Wall Street expectations of 2 cents.

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman in Detroit; Editing by Lisa VonAhn, Dave Zimmerman and Steve Orlofsky)