United Continental Holdings (UAL.N) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU.O) posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and increased revenue, underscoring an industry recovery aided by higher fares and restrained capacity.

The profits, reported on Thursday, follow those posted in recent days by Delta Air Lines (DAL.N), US Airways Group LCC.N and Southwest Airlines (LUV.N). Top carriers say travel demand has held up well in recent months despite concerns that economic weakness could be a drag.

"The big issue for the industry in general is we seem to be having an acceleration of bookings in the first quarter," said Helane Becker, an analyst with Dahlman Rose & Co, also noting a relatively mild winter with few major disruptions.

"I think we're definitely going to have a pretty good first half of 2012," Becker said.

Shares of United Continental, parent of United Airlines, rallied 7.3 percent to $21.90 on the New York Stock Exchange. JetBlue was up 3.9 percent at $5.79 on Nasdaq.

The industry is in recovery mode after a decade-long downturn that saw several major airlines fall into bankruptcy. But capacity cuts and mergers have helped to trim costs and drive up ticket prices, giving the embattled companies a much-needed toehold on stability.

Both United Continental and JetBlue said they benefited from higher fares during the fourth quarter.

For United Continental, the results speak well of the company's post-merger performance, Maxim Group analyst Ray Neidl wrote in a research note.

United Continental was formed in 2010 from the merger of former United parent UAL Corp and Continental Airlines. United and Continental are still integrating their operations and unionized labor groups.

"Our take is that the quarter was good and the merger results continue to pay off," Neidl said. "We believe there is much further upside potential from the merger. However, short-term challenges remain with integration, especially the combination of unions."

United Continental said that excluding $247 million of special items, it had earned 30 cents per share in the fourth quarter, topping the average Wall Street forecast of 12 cents.

The company's net loss narrowed to $138 million, or 42 cents per share, from $325 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $8.9 billion from $8.5 billion.

United Continental ended the quarter with $8.3 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and undrawn lines of credit.

Despite the renewed industry stability, airlines face soaring fuel costs and economic troubles that could still disrupt the industry recovery, given their potential ripple effects on travel demand from businesses and consumers.

United Continental said it had paid $3.1 billion for fuel in the quarter, up 26.3 percent from a year earlier.

JetBlue's quarterly net income rose to $23 million, or 8 cents per share, from $8 million, or 3 cents per share, a year ago. The results topped Wall Street expectations for a profit of 4 cents per share.

The airline's revenue climbed 22 percent to $1.14 billion.

Alaska Air Group, parent of Alaska Airlines, had the lone disappointing report in an otherwise bright week for the industry.

Earnings fell to $37.2 million, or $1.02 per share, excluding charges for fuel hedge gains, from $47.4 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share. Its shares fell 4.2 percent to $72.30.

(Reporting By Kyle Peterson and John Crawley; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)