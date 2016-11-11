American Airlines Group Inc and Alaska Air Group Inc said on Friday an outage related to a technical issue at reservation services provider Sabre Corp's computer systems has been resolved.

The technical issue prevented travel agents from performing some functions such as reservations and check-ins, Alaska Airlines said.

"Earlier today, Sabre had a brief technical issue that impacted multiple carriers, including American. This technical issue has been resolved," American Airlines spokesman told Reuters.

Sabre, spun off from American Airlines parent AMR Corp in 2000, in a tweet said the systems had recovered.

Alaska said the issue resulted in 15 flights being delayed between 5 and 15 minutes.

This is the second outage caused by a technical glitch at Sabre's systems in less than a month.

In October, Sabre fixed a technical issue that affected booking services of its U.S. airline partners such as Southwest Airlines Co, Virgin America and JetBlue Airways Corp.

Industry consultants have warned that the impact of technology disruptions would keep growing as airlines switch to electronic luggage tags and more travelers swap paper tickets for boarding passes stored on smartphones.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)