WASHINGTON A woman gave birth in a restroom at Baltimore's airport after arriving on a flight, an airport spokesman said on Monday.

The woman gave birth to a boy on Sunday afternoon at Concourse D of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the spokesman said.

Police and emergency medical personnel were called to the restroom and a Maryland Transportation Authority police officer assisted at the birth, he said.

The woman and the baby were transported to the Baltimore-Washington Medical Center and are in good condition, a hospital spokesman said.

The woman's identity was being withheld at her request. Other details, such as the origin of the flight, were not immediately available.

