KANSAS CITY, Mo A man trying to board a Delta Airlines flight in Kansas City with a loaded handgun was charged on Thursday with carrying a concealed weapon, authorities said.

Anthony Winn, 26, of Kansas City was caught by a security screener Wednesday with what appeared to be a gun in his carry-on bag, according to U.S. Attorney Beth Phillips of the Western District of Missouri.

Officers at the airport found a loaded 9 millimeter Glock handgun with 23 live rounds of ammunition, including one in the chamber, said a criminal complaint filed Thursday. Police also found $4,906 in Winn's pants pockets and $26,515 in three pairs of jeans in his carry-on bag.

Winn said he was bringing the bag to a friend in Arizona and did not know it contained a gun.

He was charged with having a concealed handgun in his bag and with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Winn has two prior felony burglary convictions and a conviction for unlawful use of a weapon, authorities said.

Winn was bound for Minneapolis and then Tuscon, according to the case documents.

U.S. Attorney spokesman Don Ledford said authorities believe Winn had "no terrorist motives or connections."

He is being held in federal custody as he awaits a detention hearing on January 3.

