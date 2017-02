FARNBOROUGH, England Airbus said Synergy Aerospace has firmed up an order for nine airbus A330 family aircraft.

The order comprises six A330-200 passenger planes and three A330-200 freighters. The engine choice will be announced at a later date, Airbus said on Thursday.

The order is worth $1.88 billion at list prices.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)