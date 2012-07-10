FARNBOROUGH, England Boeing unveiled long-awaited details on the payload and range of its revamped 737 MAX passenger jet as it prepared to announce a major order at the Farnborough Airshow on Tuesday.

"The 737 MAX will fly farther and offer more revenue potential than its predecessor and its future competitor," said the U.S. aircraft manufacturer, which is pinning its hopes on the 737 MAX to catch up with rival Airbus's A320neo in the top-selling short-haul segment of the market.

"The 737 MAX models will have the capacity to fly more than 3,500 nautical miles (6,482km) ... This will allow our customers the flexibility to open up new markets," Boeing added in one of the most keenly-awaited technical decisions in the aerospace industry.

Boeing said that the 737 MAX 8 model would have an 8 percent per-seat operating cost advantage over the A320neo.

