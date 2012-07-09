FARNBOROUGH, England Boeing (BA.N) is committed to winning as many orders as it can against Airbus and does not have a specific target for market share, the new head of its commercial division said on Monday.

"We don't go into campaigns thinking about losing or thinking about 50 or 40 (percent). Every campaign is a precious opportunity and we aim to win as many as we can," Ray Conner, chief executive of Boeing Commercial Aircraft, said.

"I am not going to be tied to market share numbers; ... we are focused on producing and winning," Conner added in a news conference at the Farnborough Airshow.

Tensions have risen after Airbus aimed deep inside Boeing's territory with a hugely successful revamped A320 while saying it aimed to keep 60 percent of the narrowbody market which is seen as a principal source of cash for both companies.

Conner's predecessor Jim Albaugh said earlier this month Boeing would defend a more traditional 50 percent market share.

Conner also said Boeing remained "absolutely committed" to bringing out a stretched 787 and a revamped 777, though it is no longer giving a specific target date for taking a decision.

