SINGAPORE Boeing Co (BA.N) expects global airline passenger growth of 5 percent in 2012, helped by Asia-Pacfic's strong economic growth, Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said.

"I think all eyes are on Europe in terms of what are they going to do with sovereign debt issues. Passenger traffic has been resilient, last year it grew around 6 percent, this year we expect to grow by 5 percent," Tinseth told Reuters on Monday.

He also said a problem found on the fuselage of its 787 Dreamliner could be fixed in "matter of days, not weeks or months" and reiterated that it did not pose safety issues.

