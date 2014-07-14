FARNBOROUGH England U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) said on Monday leasing firm Avolon had committed to buying six 787-9 aircraft and five additional 737 MAX 9 planes worth over $2 billion at list prices.

The deal marks the first time that Dublin-based Avolon, which is working towards an initial public offering, has ordered twin-aisle aircraft.

