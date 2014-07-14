Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts: Bloomberg
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
FARNBOROUGH England U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) said on Monday leasing firm Avolon had committed to buying six 787-9 aircraft and five additional 737 MAX 9 planes worth over $2 billion at list prices.
The deal marks the first time that Dublin-based Avolon, which is working towards an initial public offering, has ordered twin-aisle aircraft.
U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.