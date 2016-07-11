Allianz targets Australia's QBE with informal bid: sources
SYDNEY/FRANKFURT Germany's Allianz has made an informal takeover approach to QBE Insurance , Australia's biggest insurer, but has not named a price, sources told Reuters on Monday.
FARNBOROUGH, England Boeing Co (BA.N) is well into testing of a modification to the refueling boom on its troubled KC-46A tanker program and is seeing "positive results," the head of the company's defense division said on Sunday.
Leanne Caret, chief executive of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, told reporters the company was encouraged by tests of a modified boom built by Boeing after a software fix failed to address instability issues that cropped up while delivering fuel to large aircraft.
The changes did not amount to a redesign of the boom, and would not require additional certification, she told reporters.
Caret said prospective Middle Eastern fighter jet customers were "hanging in there with us," despite delays in getting U.S. approval for several large F-15 and F/A-18E/F fighter jet sales. She said the process was clearly taking longer than the company would like, but still hoped to get the deals approved.
Keysight Technologies Inc , a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion, net of cash.
MILAN Italian eyewear group Luxottica has agreed to buy Brazilian optical chain Oticas Carol in a 110 million euro ($117 million) deal that expands its retail footprint in the South American country.