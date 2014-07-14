Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts: Bloomberg
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
FARNBOROUGH England Boeing (BA.N) said on Monday that China's Okay Airlines had ordered six 737 MAX 8 planes and four 737-800 aircraft, worth $980 million at list prices.
The U.S. planemaker also said Okay would convert a previous order for five 737-800 planes into the larger 737-900ER, becoming the first Chinese airline to operate the 180-215-seat aircraft.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.